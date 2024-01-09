Companies / Healthcare

Novartis on track to buy Cytokinetics, insider says

Swiss drugmaker could gain access to an experimental treatment for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy

09 January 2024 - 15:47
by Agency Staff
Picture: REUTERS/ARND WIEGMANN
Bengaluru/New York/Zurich — Swiss drugmaker Novartis is in the lead to acquire Cytokinetics in a deal that could value the drug developer at well more than $10bn, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Novartis is poised to prevail in the auction for Cytokinetics, ahead of other bidders that include AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson, according to the source.

A deal could be announced as early as this week, the source said, helping Novartis gain access to Cytokinetics’ experimental treatment, aficamten, for hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), an inherited chronic heart disease that can cause cardiac arrest.

Spokespersons for Cytokinetics and Novartis said the companies do not comment on mergers and acquisitions speculation.

Shares of Cytokinetics rose more than 16% on Monday after the Wall Street Journal first reported on Novartis’ lead.

Novartis shares were broadly unchanged in early trading in Switzerland on Tuesday.

Vontobel pharmaceuticals analyst Stefan Schneider said a deal makes sense for Novartis, with Cytokinetics active in the cardiovascular field, one of the Swiss company’s five main therapeutic areas.

Access to Cytokinetics products would help Novartis offset the expected loss of US exclusivity of Entresto, its key drug in this field, he added.

“Novartis would probably have to pay a significant premium to the current share price,” Schneider said.

“Novartis could easily manage a takeover in the low double-digit billion dollar range and would also have further financial leeway for acquisitions afterwards,” he added.

In late December, Cytokinetics’ shares jumped more than 82% after aficamten met the main goal of a keenly awaited late-stage study, putting it on track to compete with a rival treatment from Bristol Myers Squibb.

Shares of Cytokinetics with a market capitalisation of more than $9bn, at Friday’s closing price, have more than tripled in value since October 31, when reports of the company attracting takeover interests first surfaced.

HCM is the most common inherited cardiovascular disorder, with about 280,000 patients in the US now, including two-thirds with obstructive HCM and the rest with non-obstructive HCM, the company estimates.

Reuters

Bayer’s drug to relieve menopause-related hot flushes succeeds in late-stage trial

In the race for non-hormonal drugs to relieve menopausal symptoms, Bayer is behind Japan’s Astellas, which won US and European approval in 2023 for ...
Companies
1 day ago

Biotech M&A spree buoys healthcare dealmakers before US conference

Last month alone, drugmakers including AbbVie, Bristol Myers Squibb and AstraZeneca announced about 25bn worth of transactions
Companies
2 days ago

Adherence to Wegovy at 40% a year later, but still much higher than for older drugs

Greater weight loss at six months was associated with persistence at one year, the researchers found
Companies
1 month ago
