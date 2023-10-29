Aspen boss Stephen Saad says rollout of ARVs is a career highlight
Saad says he's proud that drug maker he cofounded was at the forefront of helping millions of patients
29 October 2023 - 19:01
Aspen CEO Stephen Saad says that helping to roll out antiretroviral (ARV) drugs stands as a highlight of his 25 years leading the group he cofounded in 1997 that grew to be a top 40 company on the JSE.
In a reflective letter to shareholders published in the company’s annual report, SAAD said the company grew from being a small player in the global pharmaceutical industry to playing an “outsized” role in pandemics...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.