×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Ascendis Health on the path to recovery

Business Day TV speaks to Ascendis Health CFO and interim CEO Cheryl-Jane Kujenga

28 July 2022 - 22:40
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Ascendis Health continues to tackle its debt. The firm recently inked a deal with Austell to sell its pharma unit and also plans to raise over R100m via a rights offer. Business Day TV caught up with Ascendis Health's CFO and interim CEO, Cheryl-Jane Kujenga, for more detail on the recovery plan.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Ascendis jumps as it inks R410m deal to sell pharma unit

Sale to lenders is necessary to avoid ratcheting up debt payments, and the figure is R35m higher than a competing offer
Companies
1 week ago

Ascendis aims to raise R100m by issuing new shares

The healthcare company looks to cut debt and grow its medical-devices and consumer-health businesses
Companies
2 days ago

WATCH: Improved pricing, lower debt costs boost ArcelorMittal SA

Business Day TV talks to AMSA CEO Kobus Verster
Companies
20 minutes ago

WATCH: Positive signs for SA’s entrepreneurs

Business Day TV talks to Angus Bowmaker-Falconer, Natanya Meyer and Allon Raiz
Companies
1 day ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
ANTHONY CLARK: Renergen’s fuse is burning faster
Companies / Investors Monthly
2.
Peter Moyo loses another legal battle against Old ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Iqbal Survé’s Sekunjalo applies for legal review ...
Companies
4.
Bargains on the small-caps shelf
Companies / Investors Monthly
5.
Fourth wave Covid-19 deaths closer to ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.