Companies / Healthcare

Ascendis jumps as it inks R410m deal to sell pharma unit

Sale to lenders is necessary to avoid ratcheting up debt payments, and the figure is R35m higher than a competing offer

19 July 2022 - 09:41 Karl Gernetzky
UPDATED 19 July 2022 - 13:34

Shares of Ascendis Health were on track for their best day in seven months on Tuesday, after reaching terms on a R410m sale of its pharmaceutical business to its latest financier, Austell, one of two competing offers on the table.

The sale, still to be approved by shareholders, is necessary to avoid a ratcheting up of debt payments, and follows months of uncertainty for a group that has seen multiple board shake-ups and new lenders...

