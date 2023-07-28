Netcare CEO Richard Friedland announces early retirement
The private hospital operator aims to announce his successor before the end of September
28 July 2023 - 12:03
Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland is stepping down after almost two decades at the helm of the private hospital operator to retire early, effective at the end of September 2024.
Friedland, who is also an executive director on the board, has been at the company, valued about R19.9bn on the JSE, for 30 years, including 18 as CEO...
