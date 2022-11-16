×

Companies / Healthcare

Mediclinic withholds dividend as it waits for buyout approval

The private hospital operator expects the deal to go through in the first quarter of 2023

16 November 2022 - 10:39 Nico Gous

Private hospital operator Mediclinic has decided against declaring an interim dividend as it waits for the August buyout from its biggest shareholder, Remgro, in a consortium with Switzerland’s MSC Mediterranean Shipping, to go through.

“Merger control approvals have been received in Namibia, Switzerland and Cyprus, with only SA approvals outstanding,” the company said on Wednesday in its results for the six months to end-September...

