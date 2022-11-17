Companies / Healthcare

Life Healthcare’s business normalises as effects of Covid-19 recede

Bed occupancy at about 65% in the second half is not far off the pre-pandemic level

BL Premium
17 November 2022 - 09:31 Tamar Kahn and Nico Gous
UPDATED 17 November 2022 - 18:23

Private hospital group Life Healthcare has bounced back after the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, with hospital admissions and occupancies returning to normal.

Life Healthcare’s core business comes from the 66 private hospitals it operates in Southern Africa. It also operates mental health and renal dialysis facilities, and owns Alliance Medical Group (AMG), a UK-based diagnostic and imaging company that provides services in the UK, Italy, Ireland and several other European countries...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.