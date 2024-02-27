podcast
PODCAST: KPMG CEO Ignatius Sehoole says auditors who cheat should go to jail
KPMG boss says penalty for wrongdoing should be severe, but without destroying the profession
27 February 2024 - 05:00
UPDATED 27 February 2024 - 09:42
Ignatius Sehoole, the CEO of KPMG’s SA unit, has called for harsher punishment for auditors who knowingly sign off incorrect audit reports, saying they should go to jail and authorities must “throw away the key”.
Sehoole, who took over the reins at KPMG in 2019 when corporate SA was turning its back on the firm for its role in decimating the SA Revenue Service (Sars), said he had no sympathy for people involved in corruption and fraud, and who intentionally misled investors, the public and regulators...
