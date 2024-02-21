FNB fails to block trademark application by UAE’s largest bank
Judge finds that FNB, through parent FirstRand, tried to cut out competition with its application
21 February 2024 - 05:00
FirstRand has tried in vain to bar United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) largest bank by assets, First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), from applying for a trade name under the FAB banner, failing to convince the court that the trademark application infringes that of its subsidiary, FNB.
SA’s most valuable banking group suffered a further blow after the high court in Pretoria rejected its leave to appeal the decision it made last year that found that FAB trademark does infringe that of FNB...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.