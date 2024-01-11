SA’s big banks to help boost state capacity, says Basa
Basa chair says banks cannot sit on the sidelines but must contribute to reviving the economy
11 January 2024 - 05:00
SA’s big banks will help increase the proficiency of the state for both the sector’s and the national interest, the Banking Association SA (Basa) says.
This comes after the local financial services sector faces greater exposure to government debt as foreign appetite for SA’s government bonds wanes. The Reserve Bank has warned that a “high level of exposure to government debt by financial institutions represents a potential vulnerability”...
