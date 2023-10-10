‘We are getting good traction’: FNB goes big on short-term insurance

FNB is looking to wrestle market share in the competitive short-term insurance industry by wooing the bank’s more than 11-million retail customers to take up its policies.
Lee Bromfield, CEO of FNB Insurance, said he isn’t fazed by the challenge to grow the fledgling business, saying the group has a history of building big insurance businesses “and we will do it again”.
“The FirstRand group has been doing insurance for a long time. We incubated and spun off Discovery, Momentum and Outsurance,” Bromfield told Business Day. “And when we started again, we said ‘instead of building these separate brands, let’s build something that is properly integrated into the FNB brand, its ethos and culture.’
“At the moment in short-term insurance, our market share is still in single digits. Our first focus is on the FNB base. We want to become the primary insurer of FNB customers. That is always going to be our low-hanging fruit. As the business matures we will go from not just targeting FNB customers but also bringing in new customers into the FNB fold.”
FNB’s parent company FirstRand was in 2019 awarded a short-term insurance licence by the Financial Services Board (FSB), three years after acquiring its long-term insurance licence.
The licence gave FNB the ability to underwrite short and long-term insurance to businesses and retail customers.
Both sectors are highly competitive in SA, featuring the likes of Sanlam Life, Old Mutual Life, Liberty Group, Discovery Invest, Discovery Life, Guardrisk Life and Hollard Life.
According to data analytics and consulting company GlobalData, Sanlam Life had the largest market share in 2021, followed by Old Mutual Life and Liberty Group.
FNB last year expanded its insurance business, introducing short-term insurance for cars and homes via its digital banking platforms.
Bromfield said the uptake of the products was better than expected.
“As soon as we went out to market and said we are launching this offering, we got a tremendous groundswell of support from customers coming to get quotes and take up policies,” he said. “If you look at our latest financial statement, the doubling of premiums year on year largely comes from our comprehensive car and home insurance.
“If you compare us with our competitors who spend hundreds of millions of rand on advertising and broker companies who pay brokers a lot of money, we are getting good traction ... without spending a lot of money. I am excited that when we do start going out there, we will gain further traction.”
FNB’s latest results show that FNB Life’s new business annual premiums increased by 18%, and the business unit has now paid out R644m in pre-emptive life claims to customers since launch.
Bromfield said the company wouldn’t be pursuing expensive acquisitions to gain growth.
“The biggest opportunity for us in terms of return for shareholders will be organic growth because we can acquire customers at a cheap rate,” he said. And at the moment we don’t have issues on growth. Inorganic growth isn’t out of the question, but it is certainly not a primary growth strategy as it can slow down your organic growth as you have to work out systems to be able to merge.
“The biggest question for us is when do we start targeting customers who are not FNB customers. In the life insurance business, we are at that point where we are working out how to attract customers. There are about 22-million funeral policies out there and we currently have 1.5-million of that, so we still have a long way to go.”
‘We are getting good traction’: FNB goes big on short-term insurance
Lender’s starting point is luring its 11-million retail clients before turning to other customers
