Asset manager Camissa has further high expectations of Santam
Short-term insurer’s scale, efficiency and margins will continue to serve shareholders well, Camissa says, adding that Exxaro remains a top mining play
10 January 2024 - 05:00
Asset management firm Camissa expects Santam, SA’s largest short-term insurer, to continue delivering high returns to its shareholders that has been further bolstered by its joint venture with Europe’s largest insurer, Allianz.
The tie-up pools most of the groups’ businesses on the continent to create a financial services partnership worth about R35bn and also offers Sanlam access to the coveted Egyptian market, which as a population of more than 100-million...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.