Absa warns of more credit losses in its next annual results
The banking group has struggled at home while growing in the rest of Africa
08 December 2023 - 10:29
Banking group Absa has warned that its credit losses will remain high in its next annual results as customers continue to grapple with elevated interest rates.
“Given significantly higher policy rates, our credit loss ratio is expected to exceed our through-the-cycle target range of 75 to 100 basis points,” the company, valued at about R152.4bn on the JSE, said on Friday. Absa released a trading update about its upcoming results for the year to end-December, expected to be released on March 11...
