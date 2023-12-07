Companies / Financial Services

SocGen finds buyer for two more of its subsidiaries in Africa

07 December 2023 - 18:31
by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Mathieu Rosemain
People walk past a logo of French bank Societe Generale near Paris, France. September 14 2023. Picture: GONZALO FUENTES/REUTERS
Paris — Societe Generale, France’s third-biggest listed bank, has agreed to sell two African subsidiaries, in Burkina Faso and Mozambique, to pan-African banking group Vista Group, the companies said on Thursday.

Vista will acquire Societe Generale’s 52.6% stake in Societe Generale Burkina Faso and its 65% stake in Banco Societe Generale Mocambique.

“Our agreement ... confirms our expansion strategy, which aims to make Vista Bank a pan-African group present in 25 countries,” Simon Tiemtore, president of Guinea-headquartered Vista, said in a statement.

The sales remain subject to regulatory approvals, Vista said.

SocGen’s move to exit Mozambique and Burkina Faso comes after the announcement on the sale of four other African businesses in Congo Brazzaville, Equatorial Guinea, Mauritania and Chad.

The retreat from Africa was the first decision taken by CEO Slawomir Krupa to sharpen the bank’s use of capital. It follows similar moves by other banks, including bigger rival BNP Paribas.

SocGen, which did not disclose financial details of the deals, will remain in 10 African countries after the sales.

The strategic review of its 52.34% stake in Tunisia’s Union Internationale de Banques continues, said a spokesperson.

Reuters

SocGen considers sale of Equipment Finance unit in strategy review

French bank’s new CEO Slawomir Krupa is set to present the bank’s broad strategic revamp
The African banks that are buying some of SocGen’s assets

Coris and Vista Group are part of a new generation of emerging lenders
Societe Generale sells off some African divisions

New CEO Slawomir Krupa wants to make better use of the French bank's capital
