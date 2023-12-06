PODCAST | TymeBank eyes listing as valuation nears R20bn
Company mulls listing on JSE, Nasdaq, New York or London bourses
06 December 2023 - 05:00
TymeBank, SA’s first fully digital bank, may list on a major stock exchange in the next four to five years, as its valuation approaches R20bn, its co-founder and CEO Coen Jonker says.
Speaking to Business Day Spotlight, a podcast, Jonker said the bank, which launched in 2018 and has attracted more than 8-million customers, is now valued at about $965m (R17bn) after raising $105m in a funding round in recent months...
