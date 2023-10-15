Assurance
Access to Sanlam’s balance sheet key in merger decision, says BrightRock CEO
Company looks to increase number of independent financial advisers giving it business ‘on a regular basis’
15 October 2023 - 19:00
Schalk Malan, CEO and co-founder of BrightRock, one of SA’s fastest-growing life insurance companies, said access to Sanlam’s sizeable balance sheet was the chief reason he and his partners decided to sell the company to the group, a transaction completed earlier this year.
BrightRock was launched in the intermediated, individual risk market in 2012 and experienced exponential growth in a short period, establishing a strong market presence. ..
