Discovery Health CEO Ryan Noach resigns
Ronald Whelan promoted to the role, while Noach will serve as a non-executive director from January 2024
12 October 2023 - 17:17
Discovery Health CEO Ryan Noach has resigned from the role, the financial services group said on Thursday.
Discovery said Noach’s resignation will come into effect at the end of the year and he will be replaced by his deputy, Ronald Whelan...
