Capitec on Thursday reported an 8.9% increase in headline earnings per share for the six months to end-August and announced a 9.3% hike in the interim dividend.
Still, SA’s biggest retail bank by customer numbers said it had tightened its lending criteria as high inflation and elevated interest rates had led to to more people defaulting on loans.
Business Day TV spoke to CEO Gerrie Fourie for more details on the bank’s financial statements and the outlook for the business.
WATCH: Capitec raises interim dividend as earnings rise
Business Day TV speaks to CEO Gerrie Fourie about the bank’s results
