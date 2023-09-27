Companies / Financial Services

Binance exits Russia with sale to new crypto exchange CommEX

The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange did not disclose financial details of the deal

27 September 2023 - 21:23
by Kanjyik Ghosh and Shubham Kalia
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS
Picture: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance said on Wednesday it will sell its Russia business to newly launched exchange CommEX, becoming the latest company to pull out of Moscow since the country began its war against Ukraine.

Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, did not disclose financial details of the deal. The company said it will have no ongoing revenue split from the sale, nor will it maintain an option to buy back shares in the business.

"As we look toward the future, we recognise that operating in Russia is not compatible with Binance’s compliance strategy," chief compliance officer Noah Perlman said, without referring to the war in Ukraine.

Binance also said that all the assets of its existing Russian users were safe and that there will be an orderly process for the migration of users. The divestment process will take up to one year, it added.

CommEX is a centralised cryptocurrency exchange backed by crypto venture capitalists, according to its website. The company only launched its exchange on Tuesday. It did not respond to a request for comment on the Binance deal.

Many Western companies, including Renault, Shell, McDonald’s and others, have agreed to sell their Russian assets or hand them over to local managers to take action to comply with sanctions over the war in Ukraine and deal with threats from the Kremlin that foreign-owned assets may be seized.

Last week, Mondi reached an agreement to sell off its last remaining facility in Russia to a Moscow-based real estate development company, Business Day reported. With Staff Writer

Reuters 

HANNES WESSELS: The myth of crypto and criminals

Crypto is primarily used by ordinary people, with illicit activity and money laundering accounting for less than 0.2% of transactions in 2021
Opinion
3 weeks ago

KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Crypto cons and criminals: the great idea that can’t shake its shadowy links

Grifters exploiting folk under the narrative of ‘democratising finance’ are boosting anticrypto evangelism
Opinion
1 month ago

SEC ordered Coinbase to cease trade in all cryptos except bitcoin

CEO Brian Armstrong says it had to head to court as the order ‘essentially meant the end of the crypto industry in the US’
World
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Remgro paid over R600m in transaction fees in ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Rebosis set to sell four more properties but at ...
Companies / Property
3.
Ascendis CEO Carl Neethling makes play for the ...
Companies / Healthcare
4.
Virgin not yet ready for listing, Ethos Capital ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Old Mutual sees plenty of scope for its new ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Crypto exchanges need licences by end-2023 to operate, SA says

News

WATCH: Bitcoin shrugs off crypto crackdown

Markets

Call for probe on Binance business practices

News

US SEC accuses Binance and CEO of evading securities laws

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.