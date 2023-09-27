Cryptocurrency exchange Binance said on Wednesday it will sell its Russia business to newly launched exchange CommEX, becoming the latest company to pull out of Moscow since the country began its war against Ukraine.
Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, did not disclose financial details of the deal. The company said it will have no ongoing revenue split from the sale, nor will it maintain an option to buy back shares in the business.
"As we look toward the future, we recognise that operating in Russia is not compatible with Binance’s compliance strategy," chief compliance officer Noah Perlman said, without referring to the war in Ukraine.
Binance also said that all the assets of its existing Russian users were safe and that there will be an orderly process for the migration of users. The divestment process will take up to one year, it added.
CommEX is a centralised cryptocurrency exchange backed by crypto venture capitalists, according to its website. The company only launched its exchange on Tuesday. It did not respond to a request for comment on the Binance deal.
Many Western companies, including Renault, Shell, McDonald’s and others, have agreed to sell their Russian assets or hand them over to local managers to take action to comply with sanctions over the war in Ukraine and deal with threats from the Kremlin that foreign-owned assets may be seized.
Last week, Mondi reached an agreement to sell off its last remaining facility in Russia to a Moscow-based real estate development company, Business Day reported. With Staff Writer
Binance exits Russia with sale to new crypto exchange CommEX
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange did not disclose financial details of the deal
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance said on Wednesday it will sell its Russia business to newly launched exchange CommEX, becoming the latest company to pull out of Moscow since the country began its war against Ukraine.
Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, did not disclose financial details of the deal. The company said it will have no ongoing revenue split from the sale, nor will it maintain an option to buy back shares in the business.
"As we look toward the future, we recognise that operating in Russia is not compatible with Binance’s compliance strategy," chief compliance officer Noah Perlman said, without referring to the war in Ukraine.
Binance also said that all the assets of its existing Russian users were safe and that there will be an orderly process for the migration of users. The divestment process will take up to one year, it added.
CommEX is a centralised cryptocurrency exchange backed by crypto venture capitalists, according to its website. The company only launched its exchange on Tuesday. It did not respond to a request for comment on the Binance deal.
Many Western companies, including Renault, Shell, McDonald’s and others, have agreed to sell their Russian assets or hand them over to local managers to take action to comply with sanctions over the war in Ukraine and deal with threats from the Kremlin that foreign-owned assets may be seized.
Last week, Mondi reached an agreement to sell off its last remaining facility in Russia to a Moscow-based real estate development company, Business Day reported. With Staff Writer
Reuters
HANNES WESSELS: The myth of crypto and criminals
KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Crypto cons and criminals: the great idea that can’t shake its shadowy links
SEC ordered Coinbase to cease trade in all cryptos except bitcoin
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Crypto exchanges need licences by end-2023 to operate, SA says
WATCH: Bitcoin shrugs off crypto crackdown
Call for probe on Binance business practices
US SEC accuses Binance and CEO of evading securities laws
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.