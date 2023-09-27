A Renoir painting from an SA collection that was recently authenticated in Paris will headline a Strauss & Co globe-spanning virtual auction in October.
The auction will also offer works by expatriate South Africans Albert Adams and Enslin du Plessis.
The French impressionist’s Fruits (Oranges et Citrons) was painted in 1912 at his Les Collettes estate in the south of France.
Acquired in the 1970s by an unnamed SA collector, the auctioneers say it is expected to sell for between R2m and R3m at the Transcending Boundaries auction of art from SA, the Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe on October 25. It was authenticated by Wildenstein Plattner Institute.
The collectable art includes Mr Brainwash, Marc Chagall, Joan Miró, Edward Seago, Henry Moore, Nam June Paik, John Piper and Tom Wesselmann, according to Strauss & Co.
Ian Hunter, head of sales, said the Renoir shows there are “wonderful international artworks still to be found in South African collections.
“Starting in the 1950s, dealers such as Matthew Whippman and Henry Lidchi in Johannesburg and Joseph Wolpe in Cape Town acquired top international artists for their South African clients.
“They serviced the market with fresh and exciting British and European studio lithographs and etchings by the likes of Chadwick, Chagall, Miro, Moore, Nicholson, Picasso, Piper and Tilson, and American artists such as Rauschenberg, Rosenquist, Stella, Warhol and Wesselmann. Many of these artists appear in Transcending Boundaries.”
Renoir painting from SA art collection to be auctioned
The French impressionist’s work is expected to sell for between R2m and R3m in Strauss & Co online auction
