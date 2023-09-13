Old Mutual benefits from buoyant markets and higher rates
The group is looking to expand its sources of income by launching a digitally enabled mass-market lender capable of taking on Capitec
13 September 2023 - 16:16
Old Mutual expects its interim adjusted headline earnings to rise by as much as 33%, boosted by buoyant equity markets and a higher interest-rate environment.
Favourable markets boosted investment fees Old Mutual earned on assets it manages on behalf of its clients. ..
