Funeral cover trumps the rest in tough times
Demand for funeral policies remain strong, even as consumers cut other expenses to cope with a cost-of-living crisis, says Sanlam
10 September 2023 - 08:00
Entry-level consumers are holding on to funeral cover despite tough economic times that have placed people under pressure to cut costs, says Sanlam, South Africa's biggest insurer.
“Yes, it is a tough economic condition, but people see the value of funeral products. People will cut a lot of things before they cut their funeral cover. People will also make sure they have funeral cover,” Sanlam group financial director Abigail Mukhuba said this week after the release of the group's interim results...
