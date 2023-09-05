Inside Sanlam and Allianz’s multiyear courtship
The deal gives the local company a foothold in Egypt after having eyed the coveted market for some time
05 September 2023 - 09:00
UPDATED 05 September 2023 - 20:51
Sanlam’s “transformative” joint venture with Europe’s largest insurer, Allianz, has been in the making for at least a decade, with on and off informal discussions between the parties over the years, the venture’s new CEO, Heinie Werth, has revealed.
The closure of the deal on Tuesday marks a major coup for Sanlam boss Paul Hanratty, who has accomplished what some of his predecessors could no’t — taking the group to the coveted Egypt market, which the joint venture opens for the group...
