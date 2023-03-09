Sanlam to take a breather after acquisition spree

Financial markets are betting there’s an 80% chance the Fed will hike rates by 50 basis points at its March 21-22 meeting
The US believes rejection will prevent a diplomatic coup for Beijing and preserve US dominance
Proposed regulations are contained in the Government Gazette and are open for public comment until March 28
The ANC says it is finalising legal action against the former Eskom CEO after he accused it of benefiting from looting at Eskom
Acquisition of SA’s largest liquor company will create a brewing giant to better compete with AB InBev’s SAB, despite shareholder dissatisfaction with the deal price
SA’s current account balance switched to a deficit of R174bn, 2.6% of GDP, in the fourth quarter of 2022 from a revised surplus of R3.1 billion in the third quarter
Manufacturing confidence crashed, hit by frequent power cuts and poorly run logistics infrastructure
Defence ministry says strikes on infrastructure are payback for a cross-border raid on a Russian village
Being chosen to play at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 is where it all really kicked off, she says
The company presently imports the Alfa Romeo, Citroën, Fiat, Jeep, Opel and Peugeot brands
Sanlam CEO Paul Hanratty says the group will be taking a breather from the buying spree it has been on in the past few years to focus on bedding down and integrating its newly acquired businesses.
Africa’s largest nonbank financial services group has been beefing up its presence in SA and the rest of Africa, even as it spread its wings as far afield as Morocco and India, as part of a strategy of giving it a fortress position in its home markets. Arguably its most prominent deal has been the one that will see it combine its local investment management business with Absa’s to create a black-owned asset manager with R1-trillion in assets...
