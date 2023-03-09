Companies / Financial Services

Sanlam to take a breather after acquisition spree

CEO Paul Hanratty says group will focus on integrating businesses it acquired in recent years

09 March 2023 - 08:47 Garth Theunissen

Sanlam CEO Paul Hanratty says the group will be taking a breather from the buying spree it has been on in the past few years to focus on bedding down and integrating its newly acquired businesses.

Africa’s largest nonbank financial services group has been beefing up its presence in SA and the rest of Africa, even as it spread its wings as far afield as Morocco and India, as part of a strategy of giving it a fortress position in its home markets. Arguably its most prominent deal has been the one that will see it combine its local investment management business with Absa’s to create a black-owned asset manager with R1-trillion in assets...

