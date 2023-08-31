Sanlam half-year profits to more than double
Sanlam has been aggressive in beefing its presence in its domestic market and the rest of Africa
31 August 2023 - 21:08
Africa's biggest insurer Sanlam expects its profits to more than double in the six months ended June, partly benefiting from the low base effect set in the comparable period when a barrage of claims related KwaZulu-Natal hit its short-term insurance arm, Santam.
During the comparable period, its short-term insurance unit was also blighted by high levels of claims inflation, electrical power-surge and vehicle theft-related claims...
