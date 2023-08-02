JSE posts 10% increase in interim profit
Earnings supported by continued focus on new business and growth in net finance income
02 August 2023 - 12:42
The JSE on Tuesday reported a 10% rise in interim profit despite economic volatility and political uncertainty after SA’s greylisting, poor investor sentiment and tensions over SA’s close relationship with Russia.
The operator of Africa’s largest stock exchange also had to contend with a swathe of delistings in recent years as result of corporate action and consolidation...
