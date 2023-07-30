Black ownership is up in financial services
Management control largely unchanged, listed companies 'could do better'
30 July 2023 - 07:53
Management control in the financial services sector remains largely unchanged, while black ownership has improved, according to the 2023 Sanlam Transformation Gauge.
The report, which studied the B-BBEE scorecards of 1,076 companies in the financial services sector, including banks, insurance companies and asset managers, found management control had remained flat at 61% in 2023, marking little progress since the study was launched in 2021. Ownership increased to 91%, from 81% in 2022 and 88% in 2021. ..
