World Bank awards 10 Southern African fintech start-ups $5,000 each
The move was part of a Fintech Challenge aimed at helping underserved entrepreneurs get their businesses investment ready
The World Bank has awarded 10 Southern African fintech start-ups $5,000 (R94,020) each to help bridge the gap in financial access for innovative emerging companies in underserved communities.
The award was part of a Fintech Challenge aimed at helping underserved entrepreneurs get their businesses investment ready to boost their access to markets, improve business networks and open up new investment opportunities. The event formed part of a wider ecosystem of development initiatives being run under the banner of the Southern Africa Innovation Bridge Portal, an initiative of the department of science and innovation and the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) that is further supported by the department of small business development. ..
