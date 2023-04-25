Eskom will battle to find private buyers for power plants, Futuregrowth says

Business Day TV speaks to Old Mutual Wealth’s Izak Odendaal
Eskom is likely to struggle in finding private investors willing and able to pour capital into reviving its ageing fleet of coal-fired power plants as big funders such as banks and asset managers have made commitments to reduce funding for projects linked to fossil fuel exploitation.
That is the view of Futuregrowth Asset Management, one of SA’s biggest institutional bond investors with about R193bn in assets. It has questioned the viability of electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa’s recently mooted plan to revitalise some of Eskom’s power plants through potential-limited private sector investment.
While the plan has been endorsed by President Cyril Ramaphosa, Futuregrowth says SA will probably be better served pouring that money into renewable energy sources, particularly since the country committed to cut carbon emissions by 20%-33% by 2030 in exchange for an $8.5bn funding package with rich nations at COP26.
With Ramokgopa also saying on Wednesday that government is set to announce a “mega” bid window for more than 15,000MW of additional renewable energy procurement this week, one also has to question why private investors would channel money to Eskom when they could soon have more sustainable alternatives. Major banks such as Nedbank and FirstRand have committed to phasing out new coal funding, and asset managers such as Ninety One and Old Mutual have joined a global alliance of fund managers that have pledged to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.
“One cannot entirely rule out private players investing in Eskom’s power stations but it would be unlikely that the financial sector would allocate capital to very old coal-fired power plants with significant operational challenges given the commitments financial institutions have made to reduce funding for fossil fuel projects,” Olga Constantatos, head of credit at the Old Mutual-owned Futuregrowth, said in an interview. “Most of Eskom plants are very old so it’s probably better to invest in renewables.”
Cost base
Constantatos said while the R254bn in debt relief to Eskom, announced in finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s February budget speech, has given the utility breathing room it still needs to address its other challenges. These range from Eskom’s high cost base, alleged corruption, nonpayment of bills by certain municipalities and its ongoing revenue and cash flow difficulties.
“It’s a good intervention but it’s not the only intervention that’s needed,” said Constantatos. “They also need to lower their cost base and to generate cash flows.”
The Eskom debt relief plan, which is spread out over three years, involve the state-owned power company getting advances from Treasury of R78bn in the 2023/24 fiscal year; R66bn in 2024/25; and R40bn in 2025/26. In addition to that, Treasury will directly take over up to R70bn of its debt in the 2025/26 fiscal year.
Eskom acting CEO Calib Cassim has said the debt relief package with recent tariff increases means the utility won’t need to borrow any more money for its operational needs and capital requirements for the next five years. The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) has approved an 18.65% tariff increase for 2023/24 and 12.74% for 2024/25.
On the face of it that may help boost Eskom’s financial position, but Constantatos said the higher tariffs may actually be contributing to Eskom’s long-term demise. In fact, she said the utility is now neither financially, operationally nor environmentally sustainable.
“Eskom is in a classic utility death spiral — it has a very high cost base so it has to charge higher and higher tariffs,” she says. “The higher tariffs make more and more consumers either buy less electricity or migrate to alternative power sources, which reduces Eskom’s revenue and cash flows.
Few levers
“That leaves Eskom with the same high cost base, just spread out over fewer customers, so they then need an even higher tariff which drives yet more customers away,” said Constantatos. “That’s the utility death spiral, and then in addition they could have a debt spiral if Eskom isn’t able to generate enough cash to meet its repayment obligations — even with government’s relief package.”
Constantatos said one of the few levers Eskom has to improve its financial position is to cut costs. Ultimately, she said, SA would be better served turning Eskom into a transmission and distribution company while encouraging greater investment in decentralised renewable energy sources that gradually wean the country off coal-fired power.
“The future of power generation in SA is more localised production with Eskom being the buyer,” she says. “It’s much more efficient to disperse the generation capacity throughout the country — say a wind farm in Darling, a solar plant in De Aar. Having multiple sources of generation also diversifies and derisks the power grid in that you’re not just reliant on a fossil fuel that has an international commodity price and is environmentally harmful.”
The only problem she sees with Ramokgopa’s mooted 15,000MW additional renewable energy procurement plan is the number of deals that would take to kick-start the programme. Constantatos estimates it would require about 150 transactions to fund a renewable programme of that size. That would require significant private capital that could further crowd out the prospect of even limited Eskom privatisation.
“Given what we understand about the operational state of many of the plants, it is hard to understand who would buy a coal-fired plant,” she said. “Even if they are sold, given the state that they’re in you aren’t going to get a lot of money for them.”
theunisseng@businesslive.co.za
Eskom will battle to find private buyers for power plants, Futuregrowth says
Renewable energy should rather be targeted as banks and asset managers have committed to net zero, investment house suggests
theunisseng@businesslive.co.za
