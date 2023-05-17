Companies / Financial Services

Ninety One lowers dividend as assets under management fall

The active investment manager says 2023 was a ‘challenging’ year after its record results in 2022

BL Premium
17 May 2023 - 09:41 Nico Gous

Active investment manager Ninety One reported a decline in assets under management (AUM) after a “challenging year”, as it came off a record year in 2022 followed by one characterised by high inflation, rising interest rates, bank failures and geopolitical uncertainty as the war in Ukraine continues.

“All of this led to unprecedented risk-aversion among asset owners,” CEO Hendrik du Toit said in the results for the year to end-March...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.