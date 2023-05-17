As surprising growth in US crude inventories couples with uncertain economic data from the US and China, oil prices remain in a state of uneasy stability
Australia’s LNG industry asserts its role in the clean energy transition despite continued investments in fossil fuels and challenges in achieving timely execution of low-carbon initiatives
Crisis in early reading ability a ‘generational catastrophe’
‘We only need to look at recent electoral trends to show that systematic change is coming’
UBS told investors on Tuesday it had less than four days to conduct due diligence given the ‘emergency circumstances’
At less than 60%, the overall labour participation rate further emphasizes the fragility of the economy
The Entrepreneurial SME airs Tuesdays at 8.30pm on Channel 412. This week episode 13 features Imizizi founders Yolisa Tshabalala and Mponeng Seshea
The Cyberspace Administration of China wiped 107,000 accounts of counterfeit news units and news anchors and 835,000 pieces of fake news information since early April
Surely the PSL had enough time to arrange for the teams involved in the relegation battle to play their games simultaneously
As the 2023 hiking season gets under way, PAUL ASH reflects on hiking a legendary desert canyon
Active investment manager Ninety One reported a decline in assets under management (AUM) after a “challenging year”, as it came off a record year in 2022 followed by one characterised by high inflation, rising interest rates, bank failures and geopolitical uncertainty as the war in Ukraine continues.
“All of this led to unprecedented risk-aversion among asset owners,” CEO Hendrik du Toit said in the results for the year to end-March...
Ninety One lowers dividend as assets under management fall
The active investment manager says 2023 was a ‘challenging’ year after its record results in 2022
