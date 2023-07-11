Ninety One and Standard Bank CEOs named in World Bank Investment Lab
Hendrik du Toit and Sim Tshabalala will be among 15 members tasked with helping to remove barriers to private-sector investment in developing economies
The CEOs of Ninety One and Standard Bank, two of the behemoths of the SA financial services sector, have been included in a World Bank initiative to boost private-sector investment in emerging markets.
Ninety One CEO Hendrik du Toit and Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala were both named among 15 founding members of the World Bank’s Private Sector Investment Lab. The World Bank made the announcement late on Monday in a statement posted on its website, which explained that the 15 CEOs named as part of the initiative would be tasked with developing solutions to removing barriers to private-sector investment in developing economies. ..
