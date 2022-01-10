STATE CAPTURE REPORT
Zondo report: Nedbank vows full co-operation over Acsa
Bank denies any wrongdoing in the wake of part one of the Zondo commission’s report into state capture
10 January 2022 - 05:10
Nedbank has denied any wrongdoing in the wake of the first part of the Zondo commission’s report into state capture, which noted the "disturbing feature" of its involvement in transactions at the Airports Company SA (Acsa).
In the first part of a report into how state-owned companies such as Acsa were allegedly looted by politically connected individuals, the Zondo commission has called for further investigation into the bank’s dealings with the state-owned airport operator...
