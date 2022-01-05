Probe Nedbank’s role in Acsa funding deal, says state capture report
05 January 2022 - 18:41
SA law enforcement agencies should investigate the role of Nedbank in a complex funding deal for airports operator Airports Company SA (Acsa), says the Zondo commission.
In the first instalment of a three-part report detailing how state-owned companies like Acsa had been plundered by a group of politically connected individuals, Nedbank was mentioned more than 50 times, and in one instance the commission described its involvement in the funding deals as “disturbing”. ..
