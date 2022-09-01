×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News & Fox

AGRICULTURAL EXPORTS

SA’s ‘green gold’ a big hit in Europe

But avocado exporters fear they could face logistical problems at major European ports

BL Premium
01 September 2022 - 05:00 Jeremy Gordin

The recent quarrel between the EU and SA over import rules has not so far affected SA’s avocado exporters — but local avo exporters and “marketers” caution they also face similar logistical problems at major European ports.

Though these difficulties stem from the Covid pandemic rather than squabbles over regulations, they could also result in scenarios similar to those of thousands of boxes of oranges spoiling in containers stranded at European ports...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.