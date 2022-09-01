Massmart CEO Mitch Slape is but one casualty in the Walmart buyout of its local problem child. The US giant hopes that taking it private will finally fix the retailer
The fine against Ben la Grange puts the spotlight on Steinhoff's culture — and pins wrongdoing directly on Markus Jooste
JSE needs to take a close look at dual-class shares before allowing more such listings
Covid and the remote-working trend have taken a hefty toll on the commercial real state sector: more than 3-million square metres of office space is standing empty in SA, costing landlords as much as ...
AfriCamps is expanding its empire of glamping getaways
The recent quarrel between the EU and SA over import rules has not so far affected SA’s avocado exporters — but local avo exporters and “marketers” caution they also face similar logistical problems at major European ports.
Though these difficulties stem from the Covid pandemic rather than squabbles over regulations, they could also result in scenarios similar to those of thousands of boxes of oranges spoiling in containers stranded at European ports...
AGRICULTURAL EXPORTS
SA’s ‘green gold’ a big hit in Europe
But avocado exporters fear they could face logistical problems at major European ports
