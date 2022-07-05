Companies / Land & Agriculture Westfalia upbeat about avocado growth opportunities The world’s largest avocado grower has farms in Southern Africa, Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Peru and the US B L Premium

The perpetual availability of all but the most seasonal fruit and vegetables on supermarket shelves has made seasonality an almost forgotten concept. Consumers want what they want when they want it. For a modern kitchen this may include new staples such as berries, cauliflower, kale and that holy grail of superfoods — the avocado.

Avocados are a winter fruit that thrive in humid, subtropical areas. But these days you can get them at the grocery store just about any time of year — in high summer they might become even more expensive than usual, but as avocado growers eagerly argue, even at R35 per fruit they are a bargain if you consider the nutritional punch they pack. Shoppers seem to agree — the global avocado market was valued at about $11bn in 2021 and is forecast to nearly double in value to reach to more than $20bn by 2027...