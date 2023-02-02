News & Fox / Digital

TymeBank meets TFG: ‘a new front door to banking’

TymeBank is expanding its rapidly growing reach by partnering with TFG

02 February 2023 - 05:00 TOBY SHAPSHAK

Coen Jonker wants his customers to bank where they do their shopping.

The founder and group CEO of TymeBank believes such “embedded finance” is the future of banking. “We are creating a new front door to banking.”..

