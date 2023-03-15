Ethos Capital reports modest increase in portfolio’s value

Markets still believe the US Fed will hike rates 25 basis points next week despite the stress in the US banking system
One of the greatest challenges is that we cannot always simply put ‘planet’ before ‘people’
Eskom chair Mpho Makwana says immediate goal is to crack down on rent-seeking maintenance contractors
Business Day TV speaks to Sisanda Mbolekwa, political reporter of the Sunday Times
Tenants in the industrial sector, particularly in manufacturing, are under enormous pressure with the ongoing electricity supply issues
Business Day TV speaks to RMB foreign exchange structurer, Rayno Nigrini
SA’s economic decline requires thinking differently and prioritising alternative options to aid a recovery
Proposed recommendations include subsidies for first-time parents, but experts suggest policies focused on gender equality would have more impact
Coach Rhulani Mokwena has so many top players available that he can shuffle his Sundowns pack without weakening the squad he takes to Khartoum.
The battery-powered 5 Series is expected to have serious horsepower when it is launched in October
Ethos Capital Partners (ECP), the private equity firm invested in Brait, Virgin Active and TymeBank, has recorded a modest increase in the fair value of its underlying portfolio in its financial first half.
The investment firm’s net asset value per share (NAVPS), including Brait’s valuation at its NAVPS, increased 1.3% to R10.80 in the six-months to end-December, thanks largely to the performance of its unlisted portfolio. The group’s NAVPS using Brait’s share price increased 3% to R8.51 over the six months...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Ethos Capital reports modest increase in portfolio’s value
The private equity group, which has stakes in Brait and TymeBank, reported a 1.3% rise in its NAVPS in its interim results
Ethos Capital Partners (ECP), the private equity firm invested in Brait, Virgin Active and TymeBank, has recorded a modest increase in the fair value of its underlying portfolio in its financial first half.
The investment firm’s net asset value per share (NAVPS), including Brait’s valuation at its NAVPS, increased 1.3% to R10.80 in the six-months to end-December, thanks largely to the performance of its unlisted portfolio. The group’s NAVPS using Brait’s share price increased 3% to R8.51 over the six months...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.