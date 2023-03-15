Companies / Financial Services

Ethos Capital reports modest increase in portfolio’s value

The private equity group, which has stakes in Brait and TymeBank, reported a 1.3% rise in its NAVPS in its interim results

15 March 2023 - 09:45 Garth Theunissen

Ethos Capital Partners (ECP), the private equity firm invested in Brait, Virgin Active and TymeBank, has recorded a modest increase in the fair value of its underlying portfolio in its financial first half.

The investment firm’s net asset value per share (NAVPS), including Brait’s valuation at its NAVPS, increased 1.3% to R10.80 in the six-months to end-December, thanks largely to the performance of its unlisted portfolio. The group’s NAVPS using Brait’s share price increased 3% to R8.51 over the six months...

