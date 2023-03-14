Companies / Financial Services

Old Mutual guns for Capitec with mass-market bank plan

The insurance and investment group plans to launch a digitally focused bank to rival Capitec by the end of 2024

14 March 2023 - 19:24 Garth Theunissen

Old Mutual is looking to make a comeback to the banking market by launching a digitally enabled mass-market lender capable of taking on Capitec in the second half of 2024.

The insurance and investment group has completed the first phase of regulatory processes required to begin its application for a banking licence ahead of a planned public market launch of the lending unit by no later than the end of 2024...

