Fears of stricter lockdowns in China amid a record daily spike in Covid-19 cases weighed on markets
Agricultural policy is likely to be a hot topic at elective conference, but good intentions do not always mean successes
Mantashe says the SFF has bought an additional primary depot in Cape Town that will provide open access to third parties to store their fuels
We do not have leaders … only people masquerading as leaders.
Power cuts and deteriorating municipal infrastructure will hinder future profitability, the poultry group says
Repossessions are expected to rise as more vehicle buyers seek credit extensions and debt counselling
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Nyati about his business activities since stepping down as CEO of JSE-listed tech firm Altron in June
In the latest in a series of tit-for-tat attacks, several mortar shells hit a border district in Turkey’s Gaziantep province, leaving a child and a teacher among the dead and at least six wounded
Midfielder gives an electrifying performance, running amok through Iran’s ranks
It offers typical crossover usability, keen styling and good handling but it is a touch more expensive than most rivals
Global asset manager Rohatyn Group to buy Ethos Private Equity
The transaction, the terms of which were not disclosed, remains subject to approval by SA competition and exchange control authorities
The Rohatyn Group (TRG), a specialised global asset management firm focused on investments in emerging markets and real assets, has agreed to acquire Ethos Private Equity for an undisclosed amount.
The New York-headquartered TRG — whose investment teams have capabilities across public equities, corporate and sovereign debt, private markets, forestry, agriculture and infrastructure — will effectively incorporate Ethos into its operations as its African arm to give its investors access to one of the world’s fastest-growing regions. Since its establishment in 1984, Ethos has made more than 150 investments in businesses across SA and Sub-Saharan Africa...
