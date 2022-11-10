MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 0.6%, while Japan’s Nikkei lost 1%
Ethos Private Equity spins out black-owned investment firm
Infinite Partners will comprise key members the Ethos mid-market fund’s investment team
Ethos Private Equity is spinning out a new black-owned private-equity fund manager called Infinite Partners, which comprises key members of its mid-market investment team.
The founding investment team of Infinite Partners, which is 100% black and 75% female, will continue to manage the Ethos Mid-Market Fund I, which raised R2.5bn in capital in 2018 for leveraged buyouts and growth investments. Ethos will hold a minority stake in the new fund and support it with governance as it begins operating independently and raising capital with the goal of targeting a wider range of growth investments with enterprise values of between R100m and R1.5bn...
