×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Financial Services

Ethos Private Equity spins out black-owned investment firm

Infinite Partners will comprise key members the Ethos mid-market fund’s investment team

BL Premium
10 November 2022 - 08:42 Garth Theunissen

Ethos Private Equity is spinning out a new black-owned private-equity fund manager called Infinite Partners, which comprises key members of its mid-market investment team.

The founding investment team of Infinite Partners, which is 100% black and 75% female, will continue to manage the Ethos Mid-Market Fund I, which raised R2.5bn in capital in 2018 for leveraged buyouts and growth investments. Ethos will hold a minority stake in the new fund and support it with governance as it begins operating independently and raising capital with the goal of targeting a wider range of growth investments with enterprise values of between R100m and R1.5bn...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.