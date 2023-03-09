Companies / Financial Services

Standard Bank pays highest dividend in its 161-year history

Headline earnings rose to a record R34.2bn in its 2022 financial year, prompting a payout of 691c per share

09 March 2023 - 11:02 Garth Theunissen
UPDATED 09 March 2023 - 16:15

Standard Bank delivered record headline earnings for its 2022 financial year and announced its highest dividend payout thanks to strong growth across its businesses in the 20 African markets in which it operates.

Africa’s largest lender by assets said headline earnings rose 37% to R34.2bn in the year to end-December 2022, while profit attributable to ordinary shareholders rose 39% to R34.64bn, according to a results statement published on Thursday...

