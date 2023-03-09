Financial markets are betting there’s an 80% chance the Fed will hike rates by 50 basis points at its March 21-22 meeting
The US believes rejection will prevent a diplomatic coup for Beijing and preserve US dominance
Proposed regulations are contained in the Government Gazette and are open for public comment until March 28
The ANC says it is finalising legal action against the former Eskom CEO after he accused it of benefiting from looting at Eskom
Acquisition of SA’s largest liquor company will create a brewing giant to better compete with AB InBev’s SAB, despite shareholder dissatisfaction with the deal price
SA’s current account balance switched to a deficit of R174bn, 2.6% of GDP, in the fourth quarter of 2022 from a revised surplus of R3.1 billion in the third quarter
Manufacturing confidence crashed, hit by frequent power cuts and poorly run logistics infrastructure
Defence ministry says strikes on infrastructure are payback for a cross-border raid on a Russian village
Being chosen to play at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020 is where it all really kicked off, she says
The company presently imports the Alfa Romeo, Citroën, Fiat, Jeep, Opel and Peugeot brands
Standard Bank delivered record headline earnings for its 2022 financial year and announced its highest dividend payout thanks to strong growth across its businesses in the 20 African markets in which it operates.
Africa’s largest lender by assets said headline earnings rose 37% to R34.2bn in the year to end-December 2022, while profit attributable to ordinary shareholders rose 39% to R34.64bn, according to a results statement published on Thursday...
Standard Bank pays highest dividend in its 161-year history
Headline earnings rose to a record R34.2bn in its 2022 financial year, prompting a payout of 691c per share
Standard Bank delivered record headline earnings for its 2022 financial year and announced its highest dividend payout thanks to strong growth across its businesses in the 20 African markets in which it operates.
Africa's largest lender by assets said headline earnings rose 37% to R34.2bn in the year to end-December 2022, while profit attributable to ordinary shareholders rose 39% to R34.64bn, according to a results statement published on Thursday...
