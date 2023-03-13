Absa confident strong balance sheet will offset impairments jump

Business Day TV talks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore
Don’t forget to read the bad news in MTN’s earnings report
Finance MMC Dada Morero says the move by households and businesses to alternative sources of power will put the city’s finances under strain
Chief registrar in the office of the chief justice says the supposed court order Makwarela submitted was fake and it would refer the matter to the Hawks
SA firms need to be prepared as cyber attacks and data breaches are on the increase
Farmers and other role players in the value chain feel the squeeze of power crisis and myriad other factors
SA’s economic decline requires thinking differently and prioritising alternative options to aid a recovery
First Republic Bank tumbles more than 76% as US president tries to reassure markets and depositors
It is Cricket SA, not the ICC, that has allowed the sparse and poorly timed schedule to prevail
Poets have played a leading role in times of crisis, but today’s respond to Putin’s war with little more than a whimper
Absa says its balance sheet is robust enough to handle rising impairment charges and support its growth ambitions in Africa even as accelerating inflation and higher interest rates weigh on the disposable income of its customers.
SA’s fourth-biggest lender by market value opted to distribute almost 44% of its retained earnings in its 2022 financial results released on Monday...
