Absa confident strong balance sheet will offset impairments jump

Bank balances stress and growth, with shareholders getting a R9.3bn payout

13 March 2023 - 08:59 Garth Theunissen
UPDATED 13 March 2023 - 23:10

Absa says its balance sheet is robust enough to handle rising impairment charges and support its growth ambitions in Africa even as accelerating inflation and higher interest rates weigh on the disposable income of its customers.

SA’s fourth-biggest lender by market value opted to distribute almost 44% of its retained earnings in its 2022 financial results released on Monday...

