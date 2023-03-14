Companies / Financial Services

Old Mutual to top up R3.7bn dividend payout with share buyback

The insurance and investment group earmarks R1bn-R1.5bn for the plan that still needs a regulatory nod

14 March 2023 - 10:21 Garth Theunissen

Old Mutual declared a final dividend in its 2022 financial results that will take its shareholder distributions for the year to R3.7bn, which will be further augmented in time with a planned share buyback.

The insurance and investment group declared a final dividend of 51c per share, taking the full dividend for the year to 76c, which once adjusting for the effect of the Nedbank unbundling, is 13% up from the previous year. Old Mutual also earmarked R1bn- R1.5bn for a share buyback plan that remains subject to board and Prudential Authority approval...

