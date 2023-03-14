Old Mutual to top up R3.7bn dividend payout with share buyback

Business Day TV talks to Byron Lotter from Vestact
The US central bank failed in supervision — existing rules could have been used better, and more actively
Minister outlines a ‘major new focus’ for the department of trade, industry & competition and its entities
Business Day TV speaks to Sisanda Mbolekwa, political reporter of the Sunday Times
Ulrich Koerner says restructuring will take time as the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank throws markets into disarray
The reading was better than expected but still bodes ill for the economy’s performance in the first three months of 2023
SA’s economic decline requires thinking differently and prioritising alternative options to aid a recovery
Chad replaces Bangladesh as the country with the worst air quality, according to survey by Swiss maker of air purifiers
Coach Rhulani Mokwena has so many top players available that he can shuffle his Sundowns pack without weakening the squad he takes to Khartoum.
The countries want a separate category of combustion-engine cars that could run on synthetic, carbon-neutral fuels, after 2035
Old Mutual declared a final dividend in its 2022 financial results that will take its shareholder distributions for the year to R3.7bn, which will be further augmented in time with a planned share buyback.
The insurance and investment group declared a final dividend of 51c per share, taking the full dividend for the year to 76c, which once adjusting for the effect of the Nedbank unbundling, is 13% up from the previous year. Old Mutual also earmarked R1bn- R1.5bn for a share buyback plan that remains subject to board and Prudential Authority approval...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Old Mutual to top up R3.7bn dividend payout with share buyback
The insurance and investment group earmarks R1bn-R1.5bn for the plan that still needs a regulatory nod
Old Mutual declared a final dividend in its 2022 financial results that will take its shareholder distributions for the year to R3.7bn, which will be further augmented in time with a planned share buyback.
The insurance and investment group declared a final dividend of 51c per share, taking the full dividend for the year to 76c, which once adjusting for the effect of the Nedbank unbundling, is 13% up from the previous year. Old Mutual also earmarked R1bn- R1.5bn for a share buyback plan that remains subject to board and Prudential Authority approval...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.