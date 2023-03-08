CEO Leila Fourie says the JSE is preparing back up power and engaging with regulators should a grid failure restricts access to its trading engine
The reconfigured and enlarged cabinet, now representing Team SA, must set the pace for a way forward and will be judged by its results
The ANC says it is finalising legal action against the former Eskom CEO after he accused it of benefiting from looting at Eskom
Legal action after South Korean-built energy unit fails to operate at optimum level
Manufacturing confidence crashed in the reporting period, hit by the frequency of power cuts and poorly run logistics infrastructure
Alleged perpetrators in Iran, Syria, Central African Republic and South Sudan targeted
Playing in a league ranked in the world’s top 20 should benefit the players and the national team at a time when South Africans are finding it difficult to break through into Europe’s top leagues
Global transaction volume for in-vehicle payments expected to exceed 4.7 billion by 2026
London-based Quilter, Old Mutual’s former wealth management business, is the latest asset manager to record significant outflows in 2022, its results released on Wednesday show.
The group saw its assets under management and administration in 2022 shed £12.2bn to £99.6bn because of turmoil in global markets, which led to a drop in the value of assets overseen by the global asset-management industry...
Quilter sheds £12.2bn in assets under management
Net inflow of £1.8bn at Old Mutual’s former wealth management unit falls from £4bn a year earlier
