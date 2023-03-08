Companies / Financial Services

Quilter sheds £12.2bn in assets under management

Net inflow of £1.8bn at Old Mutual’s former wealth management unit falls from £4bn a year earlier

08 March 2023 - 14:16 Kabelo Khumalo and Nico Gous
UPDATED 08 March 2023 - 17:10

London-based Quilter, Old Mutual’s former wealth management business, is the latest asset manager to record significant outflows in 2022, its results released on Wednesday show. 

The group saw its assets under management and administration in 2022 shed £12.2bn to £99.6bn because of turmoil in global markets, which led to a drop in the value of assets overseen by the global asset-management industry...

