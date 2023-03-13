Business Day TV talks to Viv Govender from Rand Swiss Offshore
Absa has delivered a 15% rise in annual revenue and a near 14% increase in headline earnings per share, as the lender benefited from higher interest rates. Business Day TV spoke to Absa’s financial director, Jason Quinn, for more on the performance.
WATCH: Absa’s Jason Quinn on bank’s profit bump
Business Day TV speaks to Absa's financial director Quinn
