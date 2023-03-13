Companies / Financial Services

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Absa’s Jason Quinn on bank’s profit bump

Business Day TV speaks to Absa's financial director Quinn

13 March 2023 - 21:15
Absa financial director Jason Quinn. Picture MASI LOSI
Absa financial director Jason Quinn. Picture MASI LOSI

Absa has delivered a 15% rise in annual revenue and a near 14% increase in headline earnings per share, as the lender benefited from higher interest rates. Business Day TV spoke to Absa’s financial director, Jason Quinn, for more on the performance.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Sun International’s profit more than doubles

Business Day TV speaks to Sun International CEO  Anthony Leeming
Companies
2 hours ago

WATCH: Technical analysis of Shoprite, Sibanye-Stillwater and Sun International

Business Day TV speaks to founder of Herenya Capital, Petri Redelinghuys
Markets
4 hours ago

WATCH: Digging into Fortress’s interim performance

Business Day TV spoke to Fortress CEO Steven Brown
Companies
4 days ago

WATCH: Sanlam weathers tough trading environment

Business Day TV speaks to Sanlam financial director Abigail Mukhuba
Companies
4 days ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Naspers shuts down R1.4bn SA-focused tech fund ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Standard Bank asks: where’s the evidence of forex ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Capitec reaches 20-million clients milestone
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Load-shedding cost MTN R695m in 2022
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Christo Wiese will be in the pound seats with ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.