Markets

TRADE OF THE WEEK

WATCH: Technical analysis of Shoprite, Sibanye-Stillwater and Sun International

Business Day TV speaks to founder of Herenya Capital, Petri Redelinghuys

13 March 2023 - 19:48
Picture: 123RF/gopixa
Picture: 123RF/gopixa

In this week’s show, founder of Herenya Capital, Petri Redelinghuys joins Business Day TV for a quan-tech-mental analysis on Shoprite, Sibanye-Stillwater and Sun International.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Digging into Fortress’s interim performance

Business Day TV spoke to Fortress CEO Steven Brown
Companies
4 days ago

WATCH: Sanlam weathers tough trading environment

Business Day TV speaks to Sanlam financial director Abigail Mukhuba
Companies
4 days ago

WATCH: Coronation to take tax fight to top court in Sars battle

Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail writer-at-large Ann Crotty
Companies
4 days ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Markets set for aftershocks of Silicon Valley ...
Markets
2.
JSE weakens while rand firms
Markets
3.
Global bank stocks under pressure on Silicon ...
Markets
4.
Oil dips on rate hikes jitters despite Chinese ...
Markets
5.
Gold gains 1% as investors retreat amid US ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.