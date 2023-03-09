Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: Coronation to take tax fight to top court in Sars battle

Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail writer-at-large Ann Crotty

09 March 2023 - 16:56 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/KANOK SULAIMAN
Picture: 123RF/KANOK SULAIMAN

Coronation is said to be planning an appeal that will take its tax fight with the SA Revenue Service to the Constitutional Court. That is after the Supreme Court of Appeal ruled in favour of Sars, and decided that Coronation’s Irish business qualifies for a tax exemption.

The asset manager has been ordered to pay, with interest, an undisclosed tax bill that has been in dispute since 2017. The tax bill equates R900m, close to as much as 70% of Coronation's 2022 annual profit.

