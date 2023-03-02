Companies

WATCH: Impairments eat into Curro’s profit

Business Day TV speaks to Curro CEO Cobus Loubser

02 March 2023 - 21:05
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Higher learner enrolment numbers boosted Curro’s top line during its financial year. The private school group has delivered a 17% jump in annual revenue, but this did not translate to its bottom line, as impairments and finance costs weighed on the company, resulting in a 6% dip in profit. Business Day TV spoke to Curro CEO Cobus Loubser for more detail.

