Higher learner enrolment numbers boosted Curro’s top line during its financial year. The private school group has delivered a 17% jump in annual revenue, but this did not translate to its bottom line, as impairments and finance costs weighed on the company, resulting in a 6% dip in profit. Business Day TV spoke to Curro CEO Cobus Loubser for more detail.
WATCH: Impairments eat into Curro’s profit
