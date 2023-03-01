Business Day TV’s Zinathi Gquma takes a closer look at Wednesday’s stocks
According to Business Day, the automotive industry is not impressed with the government’s failure to present a policy that would encourage the local manufacturing of new energy vehicles (NEVs).
David Furlonger, editor-at-large for Financial Mail, spoke to Business Day TV about the concerns of the motor industry.
WATCH: Motor industry alarmed by SA’s lack of e-vehicle policy
