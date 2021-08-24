Companies ZAR X and PIC give differing accounts of licence suspension State-owned investor says the loss of ZAR X’s licence had nothing to do with it failing to approve an overseas investment in the alternate exchange BL PREMIUM

The Public Investment Corporation (PIC) has hit back at ZAR X, the alternate exchange in which it holds a 24.14% stake, for implying that the suspension of its licence was due to the state-run investor’s failure to approve an international investment in the platform.

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) suspended ZAR X’s exchange licence from 4pm on August 20 due to its non-compliance with a section of the Financial Markets Act related to liquidity and capital adequacy requirements...